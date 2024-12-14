2K Games releases first look for ‘Borderlands 4’ and new trailer for ‘Mafia: The Old Country’

2K Games showcased a first look at Borderlands 4 and a new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country at The Game Awards 2024 in Los Angeles on 13 December.

Borderlands 4 is a looter-shooter role playing game developed by Texas-based Gearbox Software. Its new trailer introduces The Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high who wants to create a perfect Order. The first look also shows Kairos, the most dangerous planet discovered so far in the Borderlands universe.

The game is said to evolve the series’ gameplay and storytelling in new ways while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands experience fans know and love. The looter-shooter is said to feature new and powerful weapons for players and free form combat for players to master. The game will also feature a revamped skill tree with diverse abilities for players to customise their build according to their playstyle. The game will feature a new sci-fi adventure story with a lot of side missions and random events scattered throughout the world of Kairos. The game will include new traversal mechanics and a vehicle that can be spawned almost everywhere to explore the planet. The game can be played solo or in co-op with up to three players throughout the whole story.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford expressed, “Borderlands 4 is about freedom and being badass. This is by far the biggest and most insane world we’ve ever made – it’s overloaded with jerkface ratnozzle scrote monsters that need to be put down with the most over-the-top hardcore nuts op guns and loot in any game ever. Oh, and the story also seriously kicks ass!”

Borderlands 4 will launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is available to wishlist on the aforementioned platforms.

A still from the new trailer for Mafia: Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is an open-world action game developed by California-based studio Hangar 13. The game’s latest trailer introduces the brutal criminal underworld of 1900s Sicily which the game is set in. The game is described as a cinematic story driven game grounded in the world of organized crime and is also said to have new stealth and gunplay mechanics.

The game’s setting of 1900s Sicily is described as a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

The game follows the story of Enzo, a gangster who has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily’s hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi’s crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family’s code of honor, with all the power and hardship it entails. Enzo lives by a simple truth: Family takes sacrifice.

Hangar 13 president Nick Baynes shared, “Mafia: The Old Country is a love letter to old-style, gritty Mafia stories where players can uncover the origins of organized crime. Everyone at Hangar 13 is committed to creating the most authentic and intense story of the franchise, and we can’t wait for players to experience the journey with Enzo.”

The game has no confirmed platforms as of now but will likely release on all current-gen consoles and PC.