The Finals Influencers Armageddon 2024 will feature popular Indian creators 

Skyesports has announced The Finals – Influencers Armageddon. This tournament, spanning from 18 to 27 December, will be the last event of the year in India for the next-gen FPS title, The Finals, which is developed in Unreal Engine 5.

This tournament will feature 10 teams battling for the title. These teams will be led by Indian gaming creators, who are known throughout the country. Fans can expect to see some familiar faces returning to compete, many of whom have participated in the past tournaments. The event will be live-streamed on The Finals India and Skyesports YouTube channels, in a two-stage format. The group stage will be happening from 18 to 22 December.

The 10 teams will be divided into five groups and will clash against each other in a single round robin format. Each team will play four games, with every matchup featuring four teams competing in a series of six games. The top eight teams from the group stage will confirm their spot in the main stage.

The main stage will be happening from 26 and 27 December. The main stage, with eight teams, will feature an eliminator format, where every matchup will be a best of six series. The winning team will be felicitated with the championship title.

As usual, the tournament will be played in the cash out mode, where four teams drop into the battlefield to take each other down and secure cash boxes to amass the most cash before the timer runs out. The mode demands coordination and teamwork, which could be the deciding factor in determining which team takes home the crown.

The Finals recently celebrated its first anniversary with a major update, ushering in season five and introducing a host of new content. This includes a new map, weapons, gears, and much more. Additionally, the update features a revamped progression system, balance changes, and technical upgrades, providing players with more challenges and customisation opportunities.