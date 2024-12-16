21st edition of MAAC 24FPS celebrates AVGC industry talents

Vishakha (centre) and Divesh (right) win Content Creator Couple of the Year 2024

MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity) recently hosted its 21st edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards on 13 December 2024 at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event witnessed participation of over 400 industry leaders and professionals, with participation from over 6000 students in over 40 categories.

24FPS also has enthusiastic global participants who showcase their artistic flair in the external categories of the awards meant for students, creative professionals and renowned studios. This year, the awards received over 1500 independent entries (external category). Over the years, noteworthy countries that have participated include Vietnam, United Kingdom, France, South Africa, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Japan, and Indonesia, among others.

Dance performance at 24FPS awards ceremony

The jury for the 2024 edition of awards included Ashish Kulkarni (FICCI AVGC-XR Forum chairman), Omjiwan Gupta (Adobe India & South Asia education leader), Viral Thakkar (ReDefine India creative director), Munjal Shroff (Graphiti CEO and FICCI AVGC Forum co-chariman), Rajiv Chilaka (Green Gold Animation founder & CEO) and Bejoy Arputharaj (PhantomFX CEO). Over 400 participants were awarded on the virtual stage.

Jashwanth Bopanna

In the Movers and Shakers category, the audience was captivated with the presence of Jashwanth Bopanna who was awarded the Reality TV Icon of the Year, Aditya Shetty as the Popular Male Comedy and Creative Content Creator, Ravish Shetty as the Emerging Content Creator Comedy, 2024, Vishakha & Divesh as Emerging Couple Content Creator 2024 and Bigg Nerds as the Best Comedy Group Creators, 2024.

PhantomFX was recognised with the VFX Excellence Award 2024. 88 Pictures were awarded with the Animation Excellence Award 2024. Nazara Technologies was honoured with Gaming Excellence Award 2024. Ogilvy took home the Design & Innovation Excellence Award 2024 and, Adobe won the Technology Innovation Award 2024.

Aptech MD and CEO Atul Jain said, “We are thrilled to have hosted the 21st edition of the MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards. Over the years, it has been a joy for all of us at Aptech and MAAC to witness the tremendous growth of this powerful platform for showcasing the best talent in the media and entertainment industry. MAAC is committed to meeting the growing demand in the AVGC industry by fostering young talent and preparing them for professional success. Events like 24FPS celebrate creativity and help build a strong community of skilled professionals.”

MAAC believes that initiatives and platforms such as MAAC 24FPS play a crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the M&E industry.