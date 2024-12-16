O Womaniya! 2024 report introduces Gender Equality Toolkit alongside other key findings

Prime Video released the latest edition of O Womaniya! report, the study on female representation in Indian entertainment. The report is researched and curated by media consulting ﬁrm Ormax Media, produced by Film Companion Studios, and championed by Prime Video.

The O Womaniya! 2024 study delves into current and emerging trends, while identifying gaps in female representation across key areas of production, corporate leadership, and marketing in Indian entertainment. This year, the report analysed 169 films and series released in 2023 in nine Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Gujarati), across streaming and theatrical.

“With every edition of O Womaniya!, we have looked at expanding the scope of the report. In this year’s edition, the introduction of the Gender Equality Toolkit offers a nuanced perspective on representation of women in entertainment. The toolkit is designed to be action-oriented, and can help creators and producers evaluate new ideas at their end, from an inclusivity perspective,” said Ormax Media founder & CEO Shailesh Kapoor.

“At Prime Video, we firmly believe that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is not just good to have — it is essential to driving meaningful change. We have worked intentionally and persistently to build a diverse, inclusive, and equitable ecosystem, creating more opportunities for women, both in production and within our organisation. In a collaborative industry such as ours, the true impact of DEI can only be realised when it is embraced across the board, with each of us committing to fostering an environment where women are seen, heard, and truly valued,” said Prime Video India international originals production head Stuti Ramachandra. “O Womaniya! exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing female representation in the industry. This latest edition of the report calls on all of us to accelerate these transformative efforts—not merely taking small steps, but making bold strides toward a world where opportunities and growth are defined by capability and talent, not gender.”

Speaking about the report, film critic and producer Anupama Chopra said, “The entertainment industry is under greater scrutiny than ever before. With every step forward and every gap left uncovered, stakeholders are reflecting on how they can drive meaningful change. Every action and conversation around gender inclusivity matters and with the O Womaniya! report and the newly launched Toolkit, we are moving closer to creating an equitable industry.”

Key findings of the report include: