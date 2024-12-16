Mattel and Budge Studios to launch mobile game ‘Monster High Fangtastic Life’ this December

Mattel in collaboration with Budge Studios announced the launch of their upcoming mobile game Monster High Fangtastic Life on 19 December.

For iOS and Android, the new interactive mobile game invites players to embark on a unique journey through Monster High’s spirited campus. The participants can express themselves in frightfully cool fashions, and interact alongside iconic characters like Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf and Frankie Stein. In Monster High Fangtastic Life, players follow characters through the Monster High campus and are also encouraged to embrace what makes them unique through fun activities that highlight self-expression, creativity, and discovery.

“Along with our wonderful partners at Budge Studios, we’re excited to bring the world of Monster High to life through an interactive experience beyond the toy aisle,” said Mattel Digital Gaming business development head Erika Winterholler. “The purpose of Monster High is to celebrate individuality, and this game empowers fans of all ages to embrace their uniqueness and express themselves in a fun and creative way.”

“Monster High has always encouraged fans to embrace what makes them special, and Monster High Fangtastic Life brings that message to life,” added Budge Studios co-CEO Mike Elman. “We can’t wait for players of all ages to play, create, and express their personalities in ways they can relate to and enjoy.”

Key features of the game include:

Endless self-expression: Players can create their own unique stories and explore iconic locations with each room in Monster High offering activities that celebrate individuality and creativity.

Boolicious cooking: Whip up spook-tacular recipes in the Creepateria with an array of fun, frightful ingredients. This interactive cooking experience lets players experiment, combine, and explore their culinary imagination.

Scary cute fashions: Mix and match haunt couture outfits to create fangtastic looks that reflect players’ personal style and embrace their inner monster.

Explore Monster High: Bring to life Monster High’s Boo Crew and locations. Discover surprises, hidden activities, and adventures throughout the spirited campus for endless fangtastic fun.

With its playful and imaginative gameplay, Monster High Fangtastic Life welcomes players of all ages to a world where quirks are celebrated and every player is invited to express their unique self. The game is available for download starting 19 December on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store.