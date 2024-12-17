Moonbug’s IP ‘Little Angel’ to be integrated in edutainment app Kiddopia

Paper Boat Apps (the creators of Kiddopia app), a Nazara Group Company, has signed a new licensing agreement with UK’s Moonbug Entertainment (part of USA’s Candle Media). This partnership will grant Kiddopia rights to integrate Moonbug’s IP, Little Angel, into its gamified edutainment platform.

Kiddopia delivers educational content targeted towards children aged two to seven years. With the addition of Little Angel characters and storylines, the app is set to develop a series of interactive activities and games designed to boost engagement.

Kiddopia COO and CFO Dhaval Sheth commented, “This partnership with Moonbug Entertainment is a significant step in enriching Kiddopia’s offering. By integrating globally beloved IP, we aim to deliver even more engaging and educational experiences for young learners worldwide.”

Moonbug Entertainment games and interactive entertainment VP Ed Barton added, “Families all over the world have fallen in love with Little Angel’s perfectly-imperfect world. Partnering with Kiddopia allows young fans to interact with the show’s lovable characters and stories with learning at the core”

The app plans to launch its first set of Little Angel-themed games in 2025, featuring interactive storytelling and learning opportunities. The agreement also outlines joint marketing efforts, ensuring a wide-reaching campaign across social media platforms and parenting networks to highlight the collaboration.