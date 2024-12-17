Lets Game Now announces teams for Indian Super Gaming League 

Kolkata-based esports portal Lets Game Now has announced the official team line up for Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL) 2025, including Kerala Blasters, Puneri Paltan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa Esports, Chennaiyin FC Esports and Odisha FC.

Set to kick off from mid-January to the end of March 2025, ISGL will bring together esports players and professional sports franchises for the tournament. The franchises will compete across a range of gaming titles including Valorant, Chess, World Cricket Championship (WCC) and two other games which will be announced soon. Each franchise will be led by a mix of influencers, professional players, and content creators.

The league will culminate in a three-day Grand Finale featuring live gaming, influencer meet-and-greets, cosplay, and concerts, expected to attract over 20,000 attendees. The tournament will feature a prize pool of Rs 1 crore and a projected viewership of 60-80 million.

Lets Game Now CEO and co-founder Chandrahas Panigrahi commented, “ISGL is set to create excitement by tapping into the passion of regional fandoms, bringing communities together in a way that hasn’t been done before. With its premium format and unique approach, the league is designed to connect with a distinct audience segment and merge traditional sports’ thrill with esports’ innovation.”

Mumbai City FC CEO Kandarp Chandra shared, “We are pleased to be part of this exciting initiative, which opens new avenues to engage with fans and expand our reach. We look forward to seeing how this partnership shapes the esports ecosystem in India and offers our supporters a fresh way to connect with Mumbai City.”

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur expressed, “Esports is a rapidly growing phenomenon, and ISGL represents a monumental step in bridging the worlds of traditional sports and gaming. At FC Goa, we’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative that celebrates the spirit of competition and connects with the next generation of fans. By stepping into the esports arena, we’re embracing a new avenue to engage our supporters, champion the incredible talent India has to offer in the gaming sphere and connect with a broader audience.”