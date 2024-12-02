Bengaluru-based esports platform Lets Game Now has launched the Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL), where top players and content creators will unite under an auction-led franchise system, bringing together fans from traditional sports and competitive gaming.

With a prize pool of Rs 1 crore, the league brings together six franchises from major Indian cities, each competing across five popular gaming genres, such as a first-person shooter, a classic strategy game, sports simulation, battle royale and a racing game. Over a 60-day competition, ISGL will culminate into a three-day grand finale featuring live gaming, influencer meet-and-greets, cosplay and concerts.

Lets Game Now founder and CTO Shantanu Basu said, “ISGL brings together the thrill of professional sports with the energy of esports, creating a platform where gamers, fans, and franchises unite like never before. It’s a movement to showcase India’s gaming talent and passion to the world and I’m beyond excited to see it come alive.”

Lets Game Now co-founder and CEO Chandrahas Panigrahi said, “This league merges traditional sports excitement with the rapidly evolving world of esports, providing both players and fans with a new level of engagement and professionalism. Our goal is to elevate gaming into the mainstream, giving India’s massive gaming community a professional league to rally behind.”

With more than 100 gamers selected for ISGL, Lets Game Now believes that this approach will enable franchise owners to draft top influencers, pro players, and content creators to form dynamic teams.