Nazara announces five investments totalling Rs 196 crores

Nazara Technologies has unveiled a series of investments aimed at solidifying its position in the gaming and entertainment ecosystems.

Investments in Funky Monkeys & Learntube.ai

Nazara has expanded into physical entertainment with the acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centers, a leader in indoor soft play centers for children, for Rs 43.7 crores. Funky Monkeys operates 11 centers across India, offering interactive play experiences for children.

Funky Monkeys co-founders Binita Putcha and Sanjay Ghadiali said: “We are excited to join hands with Nazara, whose vision for digital and hybrid entertainment aligns closely with ours. With Nazara’s expertise and resources, we are confident we can scale Funky Monkeys and bring even more joy to children and families across India. We also see synergies with digital IP’s owned by Nazara such as Kiddopia and will work to maximise these opportunities”

Nazara will invest Rs 4.2 crores for a 4.7 per cent stake in Learntube.ai, an AI-powered platform revolutionising education with 1:1 interactive and gamified learning. Catering to over 20 lakh learners, LearnTube is the world largest personalised learning platform that offers affordable, interactive gamified learning experiences for professional skilling.

LearnTube co-founder Shronit Ladhani said, “LearnTube’s collaboration with Nazara is a bold step forward in reshaping professional learning and interactive media. We are excited to combine forces to lead innovation on a global scale.”

Nazara has increased its shareholding of existing companies

Nazara will invest Rs 148 crores in its existing subsidiaries including Sportskeeda, Nodwin Gaming, and Datawrkz to increase its ownership in them and support their growth.

Nodwin Gaming : Nazara will invest Rs 64 crores through subscription of Optionally Convertible Preference Shares to bolster Nodwin’s growth. The funds will support Nodwins expansion, enhance its intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthen its footprint in emerging markets.

Nazara will invest Rs 69 crores to purchase shares arising from exercise of ESOPs from the Sportskeeda management to increase its stake to 100 per cent in the company making it a wholly owned subsidiary. Datawrkz: Nazara granted in-principle approval for an investment of Rs 15 crores in Datawrkz through the subscription of Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares to support ongoing growth of Datawrkz.

Nazara Technologies CEO and founder Nitish Mittersain said, “Nazara is committed to building the largest diversified gaming and entertainment platform out of India and many of our initiatives announced today are geared towards propelling profitable growth in these strategic areas of our interest.”