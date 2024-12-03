Tokyo-based creative studio Custom Nuts and New York-based Baboon Animation have partnered with Karachi’s AzCorp Entertainment to amplify Middle East and South Asian storytelling. As part of this initiative, Custom Nuts has opened a new office in Pakistan with AzCorp Entertainment.

With this new office, Custom Nuts and Baboon will leverage local talent and ensure cultural authenticity while developing content that meets the growing global demand for culturally diverse stories. Known for its award-winning comics, animation and audio content, AzCorp brings culturally rich and character-driven narratives to diverse audiences across the region.

Characters from Custom Nuts, Baboon & AZ Corp Entertainment development slate

“Custom Nuts and Baboon have always been inspired by the rich, diverse cultures of South Asia and the MENA region, where anime enjoys a dedicated following,” stated Custom Nuts co-founder Silas Hickey. “Together with AzCorp, we’re taking the region’s unique, beloved stories and reimagining them to also reach a global audience.”

Baboon Animation development head Emily Kaye expressed, “Kids everywhere should be able to see themselves in the cartoons they watch. This is a top priority for Baboon.” The company’s CEO Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Angry Birds) added, “This alliance will help do just that — it’s a gamechanger.”

Imran Azhar (second from left) and Silas Hickey (second from right)

AzCorp Entertainment CEO Imran Azhar shared, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to champion authentic regional storytelling. By merging our local expertise with Custom Nuts’mastery of hybrid anime and and Baboon’s world-class writing, we are set to create something truly ground-breaking for South Asian and MENA audiences.”

The three companies are working on a slate of animated projects inspired by epic tales and iconic characters from MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and South Asia. These stories, rooted in regional heritage, are reimagined through a contemporary lens for both local and global audiences. The first wave of content will be launched in early 2025 at global industry markets like Kidscreen, Annecy and MIPCOM.