India’s “Desi Gamers” interacts with DJ Alok at Free Fire World Series 2024

Indian gamer and content creator Amit “Desi Gamers” Sharma was invited to the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2024, an esports tournament based on the well-known mobile battle royale game Free Fire. Held in Brazil, the event brought together well known Free Fire gamers from around the globe.

Desi Gamers, managed by esports company OP Gaming (the gaming vertical of influencer marketing agency OpraahFx) was invited to grace the tournament. A highlight of the event was his interaction with DJ Alok, the in-game character based on the renowned Brazilian DJ and music icon. Known for the character’s exceptional in-game abilities that amplify team play, DJ Alok is well-known among Free Fire players worldwide.

Speaking about his experience, Sharma said, “Attending the FFWS in Brazil was truly a one-of-a-kind experience! Connecting with the global gaming community and living alongside esports players from around the world was nothing short of exhilarating. Meeting DJ Alok and witnessing the electrifying energy of the tournament firsthand made it unforgettable. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey and can’t wait to share the excitement with my fans back home in India.”

The FFWS 2024 concluded with Brazil’s esports team Fluxo taking the championship title, marking the team’s third FFWS title so far.