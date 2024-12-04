David Conley named president of MPC

David Conley

Technicolor Group has announced the appointment of David Conley as the new president of MPC (Moving Picture Company). Conley will report directly to chief business & strategy officer Andrea Miloro and chief executive officer Caroline Parot.

At MPC, he will look to expand the studio’s creative partnerships with filmmakers by combining creative excellence with advanced trends in technology to deliver innovative content. With over two decades of experience in the VFX industry, he has contributed to some of Technicolor’s most celebrated films and television projects. Most recently, he served as the executive producer at Wētā FX, where he played a pivotal role in delivering visuals for projects such as Avatar: The Way of Water, The Last of Us series, and War is Over!. His expertise in managing complex, large-scale productions while fostering collaboration between creative and technical teams has earned him a reputation as one of the most respected figures in the industry.

He has held leadership roles at other globally recognised studios, spearheading initiatives to integrate emerging technologies into creative workflows. His work has garnered accolades, including Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Emmys, further highlighting his impact within the industry.

Miloro and Parot expressed their confidence in Conley’s leadership: “David’s appointment embodies our commitment to delivering world-class visual experiences. Renowned as a visionary creative leader, his passion for pioneering emerging technologies perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine the boundaries of possibility in visual effects.”

Conley shared his excitement about joining the business: “I am honoured to join MPC at such an exciting moment in its journey. The team’s talent, passion, and ambitions to push creative boundaries are inspirational, and I look forward to collaborating with Andrea, Caroline, and the entire team to shape the future.”