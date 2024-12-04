Baby Shark and Sesame Street partner for music video and merch

Korean multimedia firm The Pinkfong Company announced a collaboration between its well-known kids IP Baby Shark and US-based Sesame Workshop’s Sesame Street characters. This collaboration will feature exclusive merchandise, a holiday music video, and a playlist.

Set in a winter wonderland, the music video features a new orchestral version of the Baby Shark song by Pinkfong. The updated arrangement is enhanced with holiday elements including the sound of sleigh bells to capture the spirit of the season. The music video will include Sesame Street’s Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby joining Baby Shark and William in a game of tag and other holiday themed elements.

Alongside the music video, a print on demand apparel and accessories collection bringing together Baby Shark and Sesame Street characters will launch in December 2024 through a partnership with US-based apparel brand Mad Engine.

The Pinkfong Company released an anniversary brand mnemonic that will kick off a year-long celebration throughout 2025 leading up to Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary. The mnemonic combines the IP’s melody with upbeat orchestral elements combined with crayon-sketch-style 2D animation to capture the brand’s decade-long journey.

Pinkfong USA CEO Bin Jeong shared, “This collaboration is a wonderful celebration of friendship, joy, and the holiday spirit, embodying everything the holidays are about. As Baby Shark approaches its 10th anniversary, we are thrilled to team up with Sesame Street, like-minded friends that have brought happiness to generations of families.”

Sesame Workshop content and programming VP Jennifer Gioia expressed, “Our previous collaboration with Baby Shark received an overwhelmingly positive response from families, and we are excited to expand on the vibrant music video to include a magical and meaningful holiday spin. As Sesame Street celebrates our 55th anniversary, we are happy to be a part of Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary milestone celebration year.”

While the music video is available on the official Pinkfong and Sesame Street YouTube channels, the playlist will premiere soon on the channels.