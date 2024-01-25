The Pinkfong Company is partnering with cinema chain CGV Cinemas Indonesia to bring Baby Shark’s Big Movie to cinemas in Indonesia. They have revealed the official key art for the Indonesian release of the first feature animated film based on the preschool property.

Co-produced by The Pinkfong Company and Nickelodeon Animation and directed by Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award-winner Alan Foreman (The Casagrandes, Welcome to the Wayne), the movie will be released with Indonesian subtitles in the cinema chain on 16 February 2024.

In the film, Baby Shark is forced to leave behind the world he loves after his family’s move to the big city and must adjust to his new life without his best friend William. When Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana, who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie features guest voice actors including: the K-pop powerhouse band Enhypen as an underwater powerhouse K-pop band of belugas; and global superstar CL as rap icon Sharki L.

“Baby Shark’s Big Movie is a musical blockbuster with a stunning cast of voices, a compelling story and irresistible music that will have you singing and dancing as you watch. We are thrilled to bring Baby Shark’s first feature film to Indonesia and cannot wait for fans in Indonesia to finally enjoy Baby Shark on the big screen,” said The Pinkfong Company official.

Pinkfong’s Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm and became the world’s first-ever video to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed video in YouTube history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song earned RIAA Diamond certification (11x platinum), having sold more than 11 million units in the USA and spawned a viral phenomenon, #BabySharkChallenge.