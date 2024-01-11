The Pinkfong Company shared that their immensely popular show Baby Shark made its debut at CES 2024 with its first smart TV dedicated app Baby Shark World for Kids on LG Smart TV.

Baby Shark World for Kids is Baby Shark’s first dedicated app for Smart TV and is available in seven languages (Korean, English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese and Indonesian) in 184 countries worldwide. The Baby Shark app contains a variety of topics, including learning phonics, cultivating healthy habits, singing and dancing to the rhythm, and enjoying cinema versions of movies. The app will be available on LG TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher, including LG OLED TV.

“We are excited to bring our beloved Baby Shark World for Kids app to LG Smart TV, giving fans and families the opportunity to enjoy their favourite content on the big screen,” said The Pinkfong Company official. “Delivering our content through platforms like LG Smart TV is a great way to reach new audiences and expand our presence around the world. We will continue to look for creative ways to entertain and connect people around the world through our content.”

The Pinkfong Company will update new content every two weeks, providing an engaging content experience for kids and families around the world. In addition, an artificial intelligence (AI) content curation feature will be implemented by the end of 2024.

To celebrate the launch of Baby Shark Kids World, the company is also running a seven-day free content promotion from 10 January to 29 February in all global regions where the service is available.

Baby Shark World for Kids, previously launched as a mobile app, has established itself as the ultimate app for kids and families with over two million cumulative downloads. In particular, it has proven its global popularity, with North American users accounting 50 per cent of all app users and South American users growing 153 per cent year-over-year.