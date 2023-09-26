Baby Shark-fame The Pinkfong Company has expanded its partnership with the largest ocean theme park operator in Asia, Haichang Ocean Park, to bring the Baby Shark-themed River Cruise to The Bund, a popular landmark in Shanghai. The cruise will be open to people from 25 September.

Designed to accommodate up to 618 passengers, the 90-minute river cruise features Baby Shark-themed experiences, including an onboard playground and an interactive music and dance party. The route of the cruise is approximately 20 kilometres, starting from the dock at The Bund and passing landmarks such as the Global Financial Center, Oriental Pearl Tower and the Monument to the People’s Heroes.

“We are thrilled to broaden our partnership with Haichang Ocean Park after the monumental success of the Baby Shark Festival at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “We are committed to bringing a whole new level of excitement to the Baby Shark River Cruise and can’t wait to create an unforgettable experience for our fans and tourists in the Bund, one of Shanghai’s most popular landmarks.”

Tickets for the cruise are available internationally on the official Trip website starting from 15 September 2023.

With this expanded partnership, The Pinkfong Company aims to expand its location-based entertainment (LBE) business. In addition to offering content on YouTube, the company has brought Pinkfong and Baby Shark to various forms of entertainment, including animated TV series, movies, live world tours, interactive games and more.