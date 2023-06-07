The cultural phenomenon Baby Shark joins Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park’s iconic mascot Pangdouding, to make a splash with fun and immersive experiences for Chinese families.

The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, has partnered with Asia’s ocean theme park operator Haichang Ocean Park to bring the Baby Shark Festival to more than 30 cities in China including Dalian, Chongqing, Yantai and Sanya. Key details of the partnership include an exciting parade and live shows, stay-and-dine experiences, and exclusive merchandise in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

“We are thrilled to partner with Haichang Ocean Park for the Baby Shark Festival,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “With characters, songs, and dances combined, this unique collaboration brings together the beloved Pinkfong and Baby Shark and the immersive experiences of Haichang Ocean Park for kids and families in China to create unforgettable memories.”

Designed for visitors of all ages, a wide range of Baby Shark-themed experiences including a daily parade with mascots of the park, interactive live shows, and underwater world-themed walls will be offered at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park throughout this year. At the in-park restaurant, fans and families can enjoy delicious Pinkfong and Baby Shark-inspired menus while enjoying the mini live show featuring fan-favourite Baby Shark songs and dances during their meal. In addition, the collaboration will offer a one-of-a-kind staycation experience through a Baby Shark-themed suite at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park Resort Hotel, where every corner of the room is decorated with adorable underwater characters.

As part of the partnership, The Pinkfong Company and Haichang Ocean Park released a special song and dance, bringing together the joyful tune from the world’s most-viewed YouTube video and adorable Baby Shark and Pangdouding. The winner of the ‘Dance Challenge’ on Douyin, an online event celebrating the release of the song and dance, will be available until 30 June 2023.

The partnership with Haichang Ocean Park is The Pinkfong Company’s latest commitment to expanding the theme park experience and experiential entertainment. In addition to offering content on YouTube, the company has focused on bringing Pinkfong and Baby Shark to a variety of forms of entertainment, including animated TV series, movies, live world tours, interactive games and more.