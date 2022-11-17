‘Baby Shark’ becomes the first K-pop to enter UK’s official most-streamed song chart

Baby Shark, the iconic song from the world’s most-viewed video on YouTube with 10 billion views, became the UK’s eighth most-streamed song of all time.

According to The Official Charts, Baby Shark by Pinkfong places eighth on the UK’s Official Top 200 most-streamed song chart, which was newly published in celebration of the 70th birthday of the UK’s Official Singles Chart. Baby Shark is the first and only K-pop to enter the UK’s Official Top 200 most-streamed song chart.

Produced by The Pinkfong Company, Baby Shark became a breakout sensation when it launched on YouTube in 2015. With its catchy music and playful dance, Baby Shark took the world by storm, recording a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and #6 on the Official Singles Chart, the highest position ever achieved by a children’s song in history. In addition to the groundbreaking record on YouTube, Baby Shark reached another unprecedented record, receiving RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 2x Platinum.

Following the global success of the original video, Baby Shark has expanded its presence in the music industry by collaborating with world-renowned pop stars like Cardi B and NCT DREAM while consistently releasing new remixes.

Meanwhile, the world of Baby Shark continues to grow with the launch of its first TV animated series and the upcoming feature film co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation, live tours worldwide, and even its own NFT collections.

“It’s thrilling to share that Baby Shark has reached another incredible milestone placing 8th in the UK’s Official most-streamed song of all time,” said The Pinkfong Company CEO Minseok Kim. “We are grateful for all the love and support by fans in the U.K. and will continue to deliver joyful content and experiences to people of all ages around the world.”