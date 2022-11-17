Everyone’s favourite ‘Tom and Jerry’ is getting anime treatment in a made-in-Japan series

Two of the cartoon world’s most loved characters are embarking on a different route this time in the form of the first-ever Tom and Jerry anime. Announced by Turner Japan timed to Japan’s “Cheese Day” celebrations, the special collection of shorts launched on Cartoon Network locally, marking the first project starring the cat and mouse duo to be produced in Japan.

While the shorts carry over the “speedy and humorous action” and “good-natured fights” of the classic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera cartoons, which first debuted over 60 years ago, Tom and Jerry‘s Japanese adventures are presented through a candy-colored, ultra-kawaii lens with cutesy new character designs.

The episodes give our heroes new magical powers. According to Turner Japan: “Tom, a fussy cat who can’t be hated; Jerry, a cute clever mouse and Tuffy [a.k.a. Nibbles], a small and cute mouse, all transform into adorable characters, such as their favorite food.”

The shorts launched alongside several Tom and Jerry licensing collaborations and promotions for Cheese Day 2022. Established in 1992 by Japanese cheese industry associations, the event celebrated its 30th anniversary this year.