Netflix releases teaser trailer for space adventure series ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’

Streaming giant Netflix has released the first official teaser for a fun space adventure series My Dad the Bounty Hunter. The new CG-animated series is from Academy Award winner Everett Downing (Hair Love) and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylvania). The official description reads: A warp-speed adventure across the constellation of ups, downs and moments in between that shape family life.

The teaser trailer shows what happens when two crafty kids decide to tag along on their dad’s work trip, only for things to take an interstellar twist. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (10 x 22′) will premiere on 9 February 2023 on Netflix.

Synopsis: My Dad the Bounty Hunter is an animated action-comedy series following close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy!

Launched into the surprise space adventure of a lifetime, Lisa and Sean discover that their seemingly average dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens, robots and laser fights galore, family bonding time becomes much more than they bargained for as they try to help their dad in pursuit of his toughest fugitive yet. With his kids along for the ride, Dad must show up for them when they need it most — and they’d better make it home before Mom finds out!

Downing and Harpin are creators and executive producers on the series, which features the voices of Laz Alonso (The Boys), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), JeCobi Swain (Firebuds), Leslie Uggams (Empire), Rob Riggle (The Daily Show), Oscar-winning writer/actor/producer Jim Rash (The Descendants, Harley Quinn) and Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6).