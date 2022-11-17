Netflix announces new project ‘Gamera: Rebirth’, teaser revealed

Netflix has announced a new project, Gamera: Rebirth, which will be available on the platform worldwide at a later date. Kadokawa did not reveal the format of the new work, but the teaser trailer is streaming on Kadokawa’s anime YouTube channel.

The announcement is also notable because filmmaker Shusuke Kaneko, who previously directed the Gamera trilogy in the 1990s, has pledged his full support to the project.

The Tamashii Nation 2022 event, which runs from Friday through Sunday, will feature a scale figure display for the project. The project’s images will also feature on Tokyo’s Tōkyū Tōyoko train line’s Shibuya Super Board and Osaka’s Umeda Bigman billboard.

Daiei’s 1965 film Daikaij Gamera introduced the enormous, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera. Daiei planned for the film to compete with TOHO’s similarly successful monster movie Godzilla. Chiisaki Ysha-tachi Gamera, the franchise’s 12th and the most recent film, was released in 2006.