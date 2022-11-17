Influence Chemin Esports qualify for ‘PUBG Mobile’ Global Championship (PMGC) grand finals

PUBG has gained immense popularity in recent years. It is not just an eSports game but an emotion itself for any eSports enthusiast. They all have been eyeing the results of PUBG Mobile Global Championship League 2022 and it’s out now.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship League 2022 had begun on 10 November 2022 and 48 Teams from all over the world reached this stage to fight for the Title and a ticket to the prestigious PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals 2022.

After four days of intense battle and matches, Influence Chemin esports secured their spot in PMGC Grand Finals after scoring a total of 282 points from 24 matches. Influence Chemin was in Group Red, with renowned and top teams from all the other regions. They started well and scecured first position for the first three days but lost a few points on the last day. But that did not discourage them and they finished the league with the second position.

Elated with the win, Chemin Esports director Ishan Verma said: “This is an important achievement for us after PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas 2022 win, and we are all geared up for the next round. I was confident about our team securing a spot in the PMGC Grand Finals. We had trained our boys well for this league and they have really worked hard to bring us here.”

“I always knew this team would fly high, it was just a matter of time and we will work really hard to give our best in finals,” said Influence Rage founder Wagner Damasio.

“I’m glad that we achieved the goal set. But, I always look for the first position win and now is the time to work harder and fix the mistakes that we made in the league stage. We are aiming for the first position in the Finals,” said Federal, one of the prominent players from the league.

Now the next step for Influence Chemin will be the PMGC Grand Finals; which will be in Jakarta, Indonesia. It starts on 6 January and will run till 8 January 2023. A total of 13 teams qualified from the PMGC League and three teams were invited for PMGC Grand Finals and they will be competing against each other to win the title and a prizepool of $1,500,000.