Multi-GPU BOXX workstation upgrades with new 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

BOXX Technologies recently announced that its APEXX S4 workstation now features 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors. The new CPUs provide outstanding performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“The new APEXX S4 dramatically accelerates demanding 3D workflows. The addition of 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors to this multi-GPU workstation will enable architects, engineers, animators, VFX artists, video editors, and other creative professionals to create and render faster and more efficiently than ever before,” said BOXX sales and marketing VP Bill Leasure.

“APEXX S4 is the most expandable BOXX S-Class workstation ever. With the latest Intel technology and the ability to support multiple CPU tasks, GPU tasks, and complex rendering, this is a workstation creators can rely on to power the latest applications, maximize productivity, and outpace their competitors,” added Leasure.

A desk side tower system with rack mount capability, the purpose-built APEXX S4 provides optimal performance for CPU and GPU tasks in Autodesk 3ds Max, Maya, and AutoCAD, as well as SOLIDWORKS, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, and other professional applications. Overclocked up to 5.8GHz, the 24-core, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors inside the APEXX S4 feature performance hybrid architecture designed to improve hardware and software efficiency.

The CPUs also include Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, 20 total CPU PCIe lanes, and up to 36 MB Intel Smart Cache. Support for the latest DDR5 provides control over memory configuration, while Thunderbolt 4 support provides simple and fast peripheral connections.

In addition to the new Intel Core technology, the highly expandable APEXX S4 features liquid cooling, up to 128 GB of memory storage, a 1300W power supply, and support for up to four NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, delivering state-of-the-art performance for a wide range of professional workflows.