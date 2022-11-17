‘Valorant’ India Invitational: Galaxy Racer partners with AMD for $100,000-prize pool event

Valorant India Invitational, organised by Galaxy Racer and powered by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), has geared up for its first international Valorant tournament, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from 18-20 November.

Featuring a plethora of gaming talents from across the globe, Valorant India Invitational also boasts of a massive prize pool of $100,000. It is South Asia’s first-ever international Valorant tournament and a partnership with AMD resonates with the magnitude of the event.

Built on natural synergy between two global brands, this association aligns perfectly with the ethos of Esports and will enhance the gaming experience of high-profile teams and gamers participating in the tournament.

“AMD is a brand well versed in the field of gaming and we are delighted to announce them as the title sponsor of the biggest Valorant tournament in India. This partnership will ensure high-quality and fluid performance for the gamers competing against the best names in Valorant and make Valorant India Invitational an immersive experience for everyone involved. We look forward to working together with AMD and witnessing the gripping action of the LAN finals,” said Galaxy Racer chief gaming officer Siddharth Ravishankar.

Sharing his views on the association, AMD India marketing head Mukesh Bajpai said, “Gaming has always been a key segment for AMD. Over the years AMD has been designing products that deliver the ultimate, immersive gaming experiences to professional esports athletes and gamers. We are thrilled to partner with Galaxy Racer to organize South Asia’s first Valorant India Invitational tournament. This is an exciting opportunity for our brand to demonstrate AMD’s value proposition to India’s top esports athletes and enthusiasts. We are looking forward to this collaboration with Galaxy Racer and supporting India’s next generation of gamers.”

Brand integration has become a vital part of the ever-growing esports space as the ‘Tuning into Consumer’ report from FICCI-EY states that the number of brands investing in the industry is expected to reach 100 this year from 72 brands in 2021.

Besides AMD, Galaxy Racer has also partnered with Glance Gaming to live stream the event.

The action-packed LAN event of Valorant India Invitational will take place at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad with eight teams, namely, Team Heretics Paper Rex, Team Secret, Rex Regum Qeon, Boom Esports, Bleed Esports, Enigma Gaming and GodSquad, fighting for the grand prize.