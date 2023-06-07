London-based entertainment company Toikido, on the cutting edge of digital design and toys, is set to introduce its first offerings for Piñata Smashlings.

First to market in the U.S. will be toys, plush and playsets from PMI, arriving across the mass market, including Walmart, Toys “R” Us, Amazon, and other retailers, in October 2023. These items will be followed by fashion, home and crafts collections from Centric Brands, Inkology, Isaac Morris, and Jay Franco next spring. Toikido will showcase the Piñata Smashlings brand at Licensing Expo 2023 – Retail Monster, Booth R224.

Toikido founder and CEO Darran Garnham said, “In collaboration with our friends at Retail Monster, we’ve assembled a core group of top-notch licensing partners that will help us build the Piñata Smashlings brand into an exciting and imagination-filled experience for children everywhere. Our partners are strategic thinkers who are taking a long-range view of the property and committed to developing it into a premiere brand for generations to come.”

PMI’s COO Omer Dekel said, “We are always on the lookout for the hottest brands for kids and Piñata Smashlings is it. This property is a perfect fit for us and in working together with Toikido, we know Piñata Smashlings will be one of the coolest toy lines on the market.”

Retail Monster founder and CEO Michael Connolly said, “Piñata Smashlings is a uniquely creative and fun property that kids immediately ‘get’ and enthusiastically embrace. We’ve known Darran and his team for many years and are so happy to be working with them on this incredible project. We expect to make additional partnership announcements very soon.”

Toikido’s newly-named North American managing director Darryl Lai is working alongside Retail Monster on building and managing Piñata Smashlings’ growing portfolio.

The new product rolling out to retail include:

Centric Brands ­– Sleepwear, Socks and Beauty

Isaac Morris Limited ­– Apparel, including tops, bottoms, sets, outerwear/hoodies, and Swimwear.

Inkology LLC – Stationery and Activity Sets

Jay Franco & Son – Bedding, Storage and Home Decor, Bath, Beach, and Travel

Also on the way is a family-friendly Piñata Smashlings Roblox multiplayer game, geared to kids ages nine-12. Some of the new toys will have interactive features that connect the physical toy with online play.

In the UK, Toikido recently announced a partnership with Character World Brands, a home and lifestyle products manufacturer, for a wide range of Piñata Smashlings bedding, towels, blankets, and cushions for kids that will start rolling out to retailers in spring 2024.

In addition to Piñata Smashlings, Toikido has introduced a number of successful gaming properties, including Among Us and Gang Beasts, to toy and apparel retailers around the world.