Revenant Esports is set to enter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as the first of the eight franchised teams in the Skyesports Masters. The event will feature a staggering prize pool of Rs 2,00,00,000, making it one of the biggest gaming tournaments in India to date.

Revenant Esports will be signing a seven-man roster for the competition, comprising five main players and two substitutes. Each team in the tournament is allowed to have two international imports as well. As per the roster rules of the Skyesports Masters, Revenant will further be adding two players from the cafe qualifiers.

Commenting on entering a new title, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We at Revenant have always had a holistic approach in esports and believe diversification is a key. Skyesports has given us just that with the franchised Skyesports Masters. With CS:GO, we will soon have eight rosters across multiple esports titles in India. Revenant Esports believes in recognising and nurturing esports talent to make them stars and the Skyesports Masters, with the cafe qualifiers, give us an opportunity to do just that. It was a no-brainer for us to enter this promising league as a franchised team.”

Commenting on the signing of Revenant Esports as a franchised team in the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Revenant Esports into the Skyesports Masters. As a partner in our league, Revenant will get the opportunity to compete against the best CS:GO teams in the country for a huge prize pool of two crore rupees. Revenant is an org which believes in long term commitments and our goal of growing Counter-Strike from the grassroots level in the future is aligned with Rohit’s vision.“

The Skyesports Masters is India’s first-ever franchised esports league with eight teams. The tournament will kick off with an online League Stage spanning multiple weeks with the top teams advancing to the LAN Playoffs to crown a champion. With some of the biggest names in gaming set to compete, the event is set to be a spectacle for esports audiences across the country.