Indian esports organisation S8UL rallied in support of the victims of the recent train accident in Odisha. It organised a charity stream on Monday, which raised over Rs 15 lakhs for the cause.

The stream witnessed active participation from renowned creators of S8UL, including Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), Naman Mathur (Mortal), Lokesh Jain (8Bit_Goldy), and even the Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who contributed Rs 1 lakh and engaged in an exciting BGMI match.

The charity stream was initiated by ScoutOP, a native of Odisha himself. The response from the gaming community of the country was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting their dedication and support. ScoutOP and Mortal made remarkable contributions of Rs 1 lakh each to aid those affected by the tragic accident in Balasore.

“Being from Odisha, I strongly felt it was my responsibility to do whatever I could within my capacity and help the people affected by this tragic disaster. The overwhelming success of the charity stream brings me an incredible sense of pride and joy. Raising Rs 15 lakhs will greatly aid those in need. I’m immensely thankful to the members of S8UL, Yuzvendra Chahal, and the entire gaming community for their support. I am also grateful to my audience whose participation and generosity have played a significant role in helping us make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the tragedy,” Singh expressed.

This effort by S8UL and its creators to raise funds will aid in the recovery of the victims from this tragic incident.