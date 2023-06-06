BBC Studios Kids and Family, distributor and licensor for the animated series Bluey, is adding to its roster of licensing partners creating products based on the Emmy-winning series that has become a global household favourite.

Further building on its notable list of licensing partners are 15 new licensees in the U.S. and Canada and 15 across Latin America. The innovative, imagination-inspiring products, set to debut later this year and 2024, further help kids fully immerse themselves in Bluey’s fun-filled world in new and exciting ways.

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

The series won the 2023 Kidscreen Award for Best Animated Series (Preschool) and there are more new episodes on the way, while the series’ first live stage show, Bluey’s Big Play, is visiting fans across the U.S. and Canada. Heading into Licensing Expo, the series is nominated for two Licensing International Excellence Awards 2023.

BBC Studios North America and Latin America consumer products and business development SVP Suzy Raia said, “Bluey fans are asking for more show-themed products and we’re excited to deliver spectacular collections from these category-leading companies. We are working with visionary licensees who are assembling thoughtful assortments that will provide families with more unique ways to engage with Bluey.”

New partners introducing the IP’s licensed products in the U.S. and Canada this year and the next include:

Basic Fun – Bluey Mash’ems – assorted characters (U.S. and Canada)

Centura – Bath products (Canada)

Galerie – Seasonal confections, including holiday treats, shaped candy dispensers, advent calendars, and Finders Keepers-seasonal confection and surprise (U.S. and Canada)

General Mills – YOPLAIT Kids Yogurt Pack and Betty Crocker Ready-to-Eat fruit-flavoured shapes (U.S. and Puerto Rico)

Happy Threads – Children’s apparel (U.S.)

Hallmark – Hallmark Cards and co-branded Licensee’s itty bitty’s line (U.S.)

Hybrid Apparel – Children’s apparel (U.S.)

Jakks Pacific – Foot-to-floor ride-ons, trikes, trampolines and ball pits (U.S. and Canada)

Jazwares – Bluey HugMees by Squishmallows plush (U.S. and Latin America)

KIDdesigns – Bluey headphones, speakers and Walkie Talkies (U.S. and Canada)

Kidz Toyz – Toy musical instruments (U.S. and Canada)

Little Sleepies – Co-branded apparel, sleepwear, accessories, and home products (U.S.)

Surprise Drinks – Naturally flavoured water with a premium attached (U.S.)

The Northwest Group – Throw blankets, pillows and slumber bags (U.S.)

Trove Brands – Co-branded Whiskware X Bluey snacking containers (U.S.)



BBC Studios Latin America licensing director Murilo Hinojosa said, “Bluey is a fan favourite everywhere she goes. This is a very exciting time in Bluey’s history and we’re pleased to be working with such a large and growing number of best-in-class companies to deliver imaginative series-inspired products to children throughout Latin America.”

New product introductions rolling out across the region this year include:

Bestway – Arts and Crafts, Outdoor toys, Oral Care, Car Accessories, Accessories (Mexico)

Carnival design – Party Goods (Central America, Caribbean, Ecuador)

Carvajal Educación – Back-to-school items (Colombia and Ecuador)

Cotillion Otero – Party Goods (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay)

Editorial On-Line – Arts and Crafts (Brazil)

Editorial Vertice – Arts and Crafts (Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile)

Elka – Games and novelties (Brazil)

Emporio Interior – Kids’ packaged underwear (Mexico)

Festcolor – Party Goods (Brazil)

Flying Wheel – Camping set, stroller trike, scooters, skates, helmet set, and pop-up tent (Mexico)

Spinmaster – Games, puzzles and beach toys (Mexico)

St Jack’s – Apparel (Central America and Caribbean)

Tapimovil – Toys (Argentina)

Wabro – BTS Backpacks and tableware (Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia)

Xeryus – BTS Backpacks (Brazil)

The show is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Kids and Family outside Australia. BBC Studios has a global broadcast deal with Disney for the show in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China with all three seasons available on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior and more episodes from season three to come in 2023.