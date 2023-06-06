Newly launched production and distribution company Wonderworld.Fun has announced the appointment of Emilie Pasquet as vice president of distribution and co-production.

The company was established and under the direction of kids’ veteran Mevelyn Noriega in partnership with Kintop Pictures, Redefine, and Prime Focus Studios

Pasquet joins the new company specialising in premium cutting-edge animation content with an enviable track record in programming and production, having worked for companies such as Studio RedFrog, Bejuba! Entertainment, Mondo TV, and BRB Internacional where she was responsible for overseeing the acquisitions, distribution, and co-productions of animated series. With her international background and extensive experience, she has garnered a deep appreciation and comprehensive understanding of the diversity of cultures forging strong relationships with global partners. This has allowed her to develop an informed and established respect, offering a competitive advantage.

Joining the company with immediate effect and based in France, her role will see her heading sales internationally and growing the catalogue through acquisitions and co-productions together with CEO Noriega.

Wonderworld.Fun aims to push the boundaries of storytelling and animation technology, focusing on creating, producing, and distributing innovative, high-quality animated content for a global inclusive audience. The company will make its debut at this year’s Annecy 2023 with three new comedy, action, and adventure CGI animations, targeted at kids Secret Agent Jack Stalwart, Walk Of Earth In Space! and Heroes In Training.

Based on the award-winning chapter book series of the same name, Secret Agent: Jack Stalwart is an adventure-packed, animated series filled with gadgets that take viewers on exciting adventures around the world. Jack Stalwart, a spirited, inexperienced but brave nine-year-old secret agent travels the world solving mysteries, and righting wrongs while searching for his missing brother and fellow secret agent Max.

Walk Off The Earth In Space! is an epic action-comedy that tells the tale of the human band ‘Walk Off The Earth’. Unbeknownst to band members, WOTE is the current host of “The Universal Note of Love” and the last hope for a peaceful Transfer of Eras. For reasons they will learn later, our bandmembers are plucked mid-concert into an alien world they never knew existed, where they must use emerging superpowers along with their natural gifts as super-optimists and multi-instrumentalists to piece together their mission, catchup on 1111 years of training, and navigate constant threats from a super villain named The Monodrone. The series will also feature original songs by multi-award-winning, human, and mega-viral bands.

Heroes in Training is based on the chapter books from New York’s bestselling children’s author Suzanne Williams. A tale of six Greek gods, learning their powers and discovering their destiny. Their adventures will take them from the underwater city of Atlantis to the depths of the UNDERWORLD to the towering fortress atop Mount Olympus. A story of self-empowerment, these young teen heroes will learn they already have the power within to change the world. It is only a matter of believing in themselves…and each other. Part mythology, part-coming-of-age tale, with a dash of modern humour and sensibilities, Heroes in Training is an adventure for the Gods.

Wonderworld.Fun CEO Noriega said, “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Emilie to the newly formed company. Emilie is a tremendously talented industry professional and with her long-established reputation, extensive expertise, and strategic mindset, she will play a pivotal role in shaping Wonderworld’s future and driving its growth and success.”

Pasquet said, “I am both honoured and excited to embark on this new and exhilarating adventure with Mevelyn. We will be at Annecy looking for shows for distribution and offering three remarkable properties currently in production. The company has strong values and clear goals and I look forward to offering great content and building long-term partnerships.”