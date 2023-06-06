Indian animation studio 88 Pictures (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Trollhunters) is launching its first international base in Toronto, Canada. To solidify its presence in the global animation industry, the new office will function in tandem with the studio’s established offices in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The Toronto office will be looked after by three new hires namely, look global head Sabrina Riegel, previz and layout global head Nol Meyer and digital FX supervisor Jean Claude Nouchy.

“88 Pictures has worked on some of the most renowned animated projects and has established itself as a key player of the global animation industry in a short span of time,” said 88 Pictures founder & CEO Milind D. Shinde. “Our North American presence in Toronto, coupled with the addition of Sabrina, Nol, and Jean Claude, will further strengthen our know-how of storytelling and enhance our creative excellence and technical prowess.”

He further mentioned, “We aspire to make 88 Pictures among the top boutique studios in the world that are known for creating curated content across the varied mediums of animation, VFX and games. I strongly feel the future is ahead of us.”

Starting in a 120 square feet loft with eight employees in 2016 to growing to several hundred artists, now 88 Pictures is spread globally. The creativite powerhouse adopts a unique approach to the art of animation, VFX, gaming, VR and brings your stories to life.