Children’s YoutTube channel PunToon Kids has forayed into the merchandise market and expanded into the direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector.

The YouTube network is known for its Indian original productions and substantial viewership. Now in the merchandising space, the company has introduced a range of interactive products for kids up to seven years old. These products include learning materials and kits that are specifically curated for different age groups and have been picked to guarantee that kids have an exciting and effective learning experience. The product range offers high-end soft toys that are cute and comfortable, as well as wooden toys that are manufactured from high-quality, sustainably-sourced wood and carefully crafted to ensure they are safe and durable.

PunToon Kids founder and CEO Sourabh Kumar said, “By entering the D2C market, our goal is to make PunToon Kids a preferred choice for parents and children looking for innovative, practical, and safe products that not only assist their little bundle of joy to develop early abilities but also have fun. We believe that play is one of the most powerful tools for learning, and we’ve designed our kits to encourage children to explore, discover, and create. Our products are carefully designed to make sure that it is safe for them and the environment too.”

The company plans to expand its offerings in the D2C sector by introducing new categories every month, providing a diverse and ever-growing range of products for children. The launch of their latest merchandise collection will be supported by mall events in various cities and influencer marketing campaigns on social media platforms. The products are now available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.