YouTube channel PunToon Kids has generated over 325 million views in the first quarter of the year, 2023. The brand boasts a substantial viewership on its platform, amassing over 3 billion views across all of its channels so far.

Their relatable and topical Indian original productions have resulted in a monthly average of 100 million views across all of their YT channels. Their engaging and fun learning content for kids worldwide is growing popularity and appeal.

PunToon Kids is an all-in-one YouTube network aimed at three to eight-year-old children. Founded in 2019, it offers entertaining videos that center on children’s daily lives and feature the adventures of its adorable characters – Gattu and Chinki. Gattu, a quirky and obedient six-year-old boy, and Chinki, a curious and sincere six-year-old girl, set off on a fascinating journey that teaches children vital life lessons. The channel’s content is inspired by everyday life happenings in an Indian household, covering a wide range of topics such as fun learning, moral stories, mythological, family-centered, school life, creative learning, and Indian culture.

Puntoon Kids founder and CEO Sourabh Kumar said, “We had conducted in-depth research to understand our viewers’ content consumption patterns, and curated our content accordingly which has resulted in achieving this milestone. Our original Indian IPs bring to life unique narratives that encourage and entertain young audiences worldwide, reflecting our country’s rich cultural heritage; aim to drive industry growth and empower children with compelling storytelling. We continue to be dedicated to inspiring and developing local IPs that focus on the 3Cs (culture, curiosity and curriculum) and cover a wide range of relatable topics while entertaining children in different languages.”

The brand has expanded its content creation to include Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and English, catering to diverse language audiences. Moreover, it has plans to further expand into other languages in the near future, including Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese and Oriya.