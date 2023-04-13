Dandelooo and Bionaut have concluded a deal for the half-hour adventure comedy special Hungry Bear Tales To The Pole! The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide television and theatrical distribution rights to the 2D Christmas special directed by Katerina Karhankova.

While Dandelooo is an Emmy Award-winning French animation production and distribution company, Bionaut too is an Emmy Award-winning, Czech film and television production company.

Loosely based on the books by Zbynek Cernik, Hungry Bear Tales To The Pole! is created by Katerina Karhankova and Alexandra Majova and targeted at kids aged four- to seven-year-olds. The Christmas special with its soft ecology twist follows the adventures of two very hungry friends Ned and Mishka as they learn not to be afraid to go out into the world and make new friends.

This new story adds to the popular and successful 26 x 7-minute series and brand about two bears who share a cozy house in the forest. One of them is big – Ned, the other one is tiny – Mishka and they are constantly hungry. Most of their adventures revolve around different ways to get something delicious to eat with as little effort as possible, and they are willing to take considerable risks. Their plans do not always go the way they imagined but their little adventures always have a happy ending.

Hungry Bear Tales To The Pole! has already been pre-sold to broadcasters France Télévisions, Arte Editions, DR (Denmark) and RTVS (Slovenia), STOD2 (Iceland) and YLE (Finland). Gébéka Films is releasing the special in cinemas during Christmas 2024.

Here’s the synopsis of the special: Ned and Mishka get an invitation from their friend Mrs Polar Bear to attend a spectacular festival of polar popsicles. Now that’s an invitation you can’t refuse! They’ve never had popsicles before and visiting a friend is always a good idea. They can’t wait, but the problem is, they’re not quite sure where the pole is. But Ned has read that it’s somewhere on the bottom of the globe, so they’ll just keep going down until they reach the pole. On their journey across continents, mountains, jungles, and coral islands they meet new animal friends, who they help out of tough spots. Eventually, utterly exhausted the bears finally find themselves at the Pole, and soon realise that they’re at the wrong one! The South Pole unfortunately! It’s time to ask for some help and luckily their newfound friends are going to lend a hand. And finally, they arrive, and the celebration of popsicles can finally begin in earnest! Welcome to the greatest polar popsicle festival ever!