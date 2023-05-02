(Center, L-R): The Inquisitor questions Charuk and Rani in a scene from the “Star Wars: Visions, Volume 2” short by 88 Pictures, “The Bandits Of Golak”, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to take you to a galaxy far, far away with the premiere of the highly anticipated second volume of the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions on 4 May 2023. Building on the success of the Emmy Award-nominated Star Wars: Visions Volume 1, Volume 2 offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars.

The Bandits of Golak is one of the nine shorts in the collection. This short is produced by 88 Pictures led by Milind D Shinde, and directed by Indian animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla,

“With Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, we wanted to take audiences on a tour of the incredible animated filmmaking happening around the globe,” said Star Wars: Visions executive producer James Waugh. “We hoped to see Star Wars through fresh eyes and fresh perspectives. 88 Pictures has always been a studio that impressed us and their vision to showcase the vibrant creativity of India’s rich culture through a Star Wars lens had us instantly hooked. The result is a dazzlingly beautiful film; deeply poignant and resonating, a story that feels deeply rooted in culture but also at home in the Star Wars galaxy.”

“Being a part of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is a dream come true for us at 88 Pictures,” said 88 Pictures founder and CEO Milind D Shinde. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our exceptional talent and represent India on the global animation stage. This project is not just another endeavour; it’s a chance for us to deliver an experience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. We are ready to make our mark and take viewers on a visually stunning and emotionally captivating journey.”

“I am humbled and overjoyed to have had the opportunity to create for the beloved Star Wars universe. I cannot wait to share it with viewers worldwide and immerse them in a world of adventure, excitement, and imagination,” said the director of the short Ishan Shukla.

The entire series is executive produced by Lucasfilm franchise content & strategy senior vice president James Waugh with Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes.