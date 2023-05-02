FICCI Frames 2023, one of the most significant media and entertainment conventions in Asia, is scheduled to take place from 3 to 5 May at Hotel Westin, Powai Lake in Mumbai, India.

This three-day event will provide a unique platform for the media and entertainment industry’s stakeholders to come together and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector. With an impressive line-up of industry experts and leaders, FICCI Frames 2023 promises to be an unparalleled experience for attendees.

The event will kickstart with the inauguration ceremony, graced by Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Turkish actor Burak Deniz. The theme of this year’s convention is “Inspire-Innovate-Immerse,” celebrating the evolution of the industry and reflect on its future. The convention’s agenda includes panel discussions, conferences, exhibitions, fireside chats, masterclasses and workshops, covering various topics such as film, television, animation, gaming, music, and digital media and other sub sectors of media & entertainment industry.

The event will witness the participation of several ministers, senior bureaucrats, and policymakers, along with industry veterans and leaders. Notable personalities that will grace the event include Jyori Deshpande (FICCI M&E Division chair and Viacom18 CEO), Gopal Vittal (Bharti Airtel MD & CEO), Siddharth Roy Kapur (Producer Guild of India former president and Roy Kapur Films founder & MD), Aman Gupta (BoAt co-founder & CMO), Nikkhil Advani, (Emmay Entt & Motion Pictures LLP director & producer); Rana Barua (Hanvas Group India Group CEO), Hansal Mehta (Indian filmmaker), Megha Tata (Cosmos Maya CEO), Devendra Darda (Lokmat Media Group managing director), Harit Nagpal (Tata Play MD & CEO), Ishan John Chatterjee (Youtube India director), T.V. Ramachandran (Broadband India Forum president); Abraham Thomas (Big FM CEO); Rohit Jain (Lions Gate managing director); Kamal Gianchandani (PVR Picture CEO). Indian actors who will attend the three-day event include Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

FICCI Frames has been a significant event for the media and entertainment industry for over two decades, providing a platform for professionals to network, learn and discuss the future of the industry. FICCI Frames 2023 is expected to be an exceptional experience for all the attendees, providing them with unparalleled insights and opportunities for networking and collaborations.