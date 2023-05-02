Revenant Esports has emerged as the champions of the Battle Adda – New State Mobile, an official esports tournament for the game by Krafton.

The Battle Adda – New State Mobile happened from 25 – 30 April with the top 32 teams from across India competing for the bragging rights and a share of the Rs 10,00,000 prize pool.

Revenant Esports’ newly put together roster comprising Deepak “SENSEI” Negi, Harshit “MJ” Mahajan, Ritesh “Fierce” Nawandar, Siddhant “Lapid” Suryawanshi, and Anugrah “Alien” Minalkumar Valvi, were a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

They emerged as the contenders early in the league stage itself, picking up three chicken dinners – the most out of any team – to storm into the finals. They continued their great performance in the finals, but faced swift resistance from a resurgent Hyderabad Hydras. In fact, ahead of the last of the 12 matches, Revenant was trailing the Hydras by 11 points.

However, a truly impressive fight in the last match saw the team get the chicken dinner while racking up 11 kills on the way. This propelled them to the top of the standings as the Battle Adda – New State Mobile champions. They will walk away with Rs 5,00,000 of the Rs 10,00,000 prize pool.

Reacting to the victory, Revenant Esports’ New State Mobile IGL (in-game leader) Sensei said, “We were a new squad going into this tournament so we didn’t have very high expectations. We knew that we were a good team, but being our first tournament, it was more about testing synergies and strategies. We not only managed to do that but also took home the first place which is a great reassurance for our team.”

The overall points table for the Battle Adda – New State Mobile is as follows:

The bottom half of the table is as follows: