On 4 May, Lucasfilm’s distinctive anthology will return with nine new short films produced by an international team of award-winning directors and animation studios, including Cartoon Saloon, Aardman, and Triggerfish, each of which offers a fresh perspective on the Star Wars mythos. The animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions volume 2 has been announced by Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

The new set of movies promises to continue to push the boundaries of the Star Wars narrative and starts up where the well-liked, Emmy award-nominated Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 left off. The streaming service will release nine new short films on 4 May that draw on the animation techniques of different artists, cultures, and nations to provide a fresh look at the historical Star Wars mythos.

El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish are just a few of the worldwide animation firms who participated in volume 2. The short film by D’Art Shtajio was produced in association with Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Visions executive producer and Lucasfilm franchise content and strategy senior vice president James Waugh said, “The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people. We always saw it as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we’re constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward.”

Disney and Lucasfilm also disclosed the names of each short’s directors and titles: