With the animated series Junji Ito Maniac’s transition to Epic’s battle royale game, fans of both Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and Fortnite can now enjoy the best of both worlds. Five new game maps have been added by Neighbor Metaverse Studios and are playable right now.

Some of the tales from Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, such as Hanging Balloon, Tomie Photo, Soichi’s Beloved Pet, Tomb Town, and Headless Statue, are featured in the Fortnite maps. Enter the island code 9800-8851-4190 to join in the fun, and add it to your playlist.

The anime Tales of the Macabre debuted last month and is based on various manga written by Ito and includes a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with Junji Ito’s original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular chapters like Hanging Balloon and fan-favourite characters Tomie and Soichi.