Ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, Netherlands Cricket Team has roped in global blockchain and web3 payments company Nordek as its title sponsor for the upcoming ICC World Cup Cricket 2023.

Nordek’s sponsorship of Team Netherlands (nicknamed The Flying Dutchmen) comes after major fintech and edutech players becoming title sponsors in past few years of cricket teams, including Team India. Founded by blockchain entrepreneurs Kashyap and Kishor, the company aims to capitalise its presence in the European blockchain market.

The European blockchain market is anticipated to expand from a valuation of US$1.2 billion in 2021 to US$59.1 billion by 2028.

“This is a great period of boom in sports especially in India, which is the fastest growing economy. With venturing into Cricket, we aim to reach out to the global sports fans and students who can explore more opportunities in blockchain,” said Nordek founders & promoters Kishor and Kashyap. “Nordek strives to be the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem for mainstream adoption of web3 payments. And, our target audiences are the ones who understand the length, breadth and depth of agility, just like their understanding of Cricket. We believe, the Cricket fans would also fall in love with the fastest and most EVM-compatible network blockchain, i.e. Nordek.”

“With the growing business of blockchain across the world and the revolutionising fintech industry, we are happy to on-board Nordek as the title sponsor,” said Netherlands Cricket CEO Monica Visser. “The partnership will not only build trust in the ever evolving fintech industry but will also open new market avenues in tandem with sporting events for learning as well as growing together.”

By venturing into cricket, Nordek aims to make its brand presence felt across countries where blockchain is gaining traction, including the Middle East. The company is providing free of cost education to more than 100 universities and colleges on blockchain.

Team Netherlands has arrived in India to have an acclimatisation camp in Bengaluru, where they will play a couple of local sides. Following that, they will face India and Australia in the pre-tournament warm-up matches at Thiruvananthapuram. The Dutchmen qualified for the World Cup earlier in July ahead of teams like two-time champions West Indies.