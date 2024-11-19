Skyesports’ upcoming The Finals – Influencer’s Odyssey will feature country’s top creators like Scout, Eagle Gaming, Binks, Alpha Clasher, Mili Kya Mili, Soul Rebel, and more. The tournament will feature Sweden-based Embark Studios FPS game The Finals in a seven-day event with 10 teams, encompassed with a group stage and eliminator-style playoffs. It is set to happen from 26 November to 5 December.

The esports tournament will be played in the game’s Cash Out mode, where four teams of three players each drop into the battlefield to obtain the most cash before the timer runs out. Teams can earn cash by taking down enemies or by finding and securing the Cashout Station. Usually, players will need to work together to strategise and ensure victory in the game.

The competition will begin with a five-day group stage where the 10 teams will fight in a single round-robin format with the top eight making it to the Playoffs. Here, an eliminator format will determine the champions. The schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: 26 to 30 November

Playoffs: 4 and 5 December

Skyesports will follow up the tournament with The Finals Armageddon, another creator-led esports event. The details for it will be revealed later.

Most recently, The Finals League wrapped up with 10 teams representing different Indian cities and led by popular gaming creators like Vinay “Hades” Rao, Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh, Prajwal “Red Parasite” Kali amongst others. Each city’s captain first participated in an auction where they had to bid and select players for their teams. Ultimately, Red Parasite’s Bengaluru Starbusters beat Scout’s Ahmedabad Meteors to the title.