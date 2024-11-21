Korean content will now be available on Prime Video India at add-on subscription

Prime Video India has launched Interactive Media Mix (IMX)’s Korean entertainment channel Channel K as an add-on subscription, which is available at a monthly fee of Rs 79. However, the inaugural price of the subscription is one rupee, an offer valid only till 5 December 2024, 12 pm.

Channel K will offer series such as Summer Strike, Personal Taste, movies like Our Season, Joint Security Area (JSA), and The Battle: Roar to Victory, NCT Nation and Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience. Additionally, it will provide Indian BTS fans exclusive access to the 2024 BTS Festa: Message from Jin, with concert footage and documentaries showcasing deep insights into the journey and artistry of these global icons.

Prime Video marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals) head Gaurav Bhasin said, “Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous increase in the popularity of Korean content on Prime Video in India, including series like Marry My Husband, No Gain No Love, Jinny’s Kitchen, and more, that were loved by our customers. We are now thrilled to launch Channel K in India and give Prime members an opportunity to get an even wider selection of scripted and unscripted Korean content with this new add-on offering.”

IMX CEO Sohn Il-Hyung shared, “Our mission with Channel K is to deliver premium Korean entertainment to a global audience, building cultural bridges and enhancing the viewing experience for Indian fans. Post our successful collaboration in Japan, we are thrilled to work with Prime Video to launch Channel K in India as an add-on subscription, and through their reach in India, take the Hallyu wave even deeper in the country.”

Other add-on subscriptions on Prime Video include Lionsgate Play, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Discovery +, BBC Player and more.