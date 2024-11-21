With content consumption on the rise through 2024, and projected to keep increasing in the coming years, the demand for tools and technology that aid production is also on the rise. A fast-growing sector within content creation is video production. At the crossroads is QuickLink, the provider of video production and contribution solutions.

In an email interaction with AnimationXpress, a representative of the company spoke about QuickLink’s tools, its presence across various regions, its successful collaborations and its future plans. Below is an excerpt from the interview:

It has been 21 years since QuickLink was founded. Can you share the important milestones?

Since QuickLink was founded in May 2003, it has achieved significant milestones. QuickLink initially developed an encoder for the BBC and ABC to enhance its coverage of the Iraq War. In April 2014, a pivotal partnership with Microsoft resulted in the QuickLink TX (Skype TX), a solution that enabled high-quality Skype callers to seamlessly integrate into broadcast workflows. By early 2017, we introduced QuickLink Studio (now StudioCall), enhancing the professional experience for remote guests joining productions from any desktop or mobile device.

Later, in August 2017, QuickLink TX technology was awarded an Emmy for Technology & Engineering, solidifying its impact on the broadcast industry. Skype TX, adopted by over 10,000 broadcasters worldwide, has facilitated millions of minutes of high-quality Skype calls. QuickLink received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation in April 2018. To support its growing North American presence, we opened our first US office in Hackensack, New Jersey, in December 2020. This year, we launched StudioPro, a highly accessible video production platform, followed by StudioEdge, the world’s first multi-platform remote guest solution, launched at IBC Show 2024.

Can you tell us about your solutions for broadcasters, VFX studios, and production houses?

QuickLink provides tailored solutions for various production needs:

For broadcasters: Our StudioPro offers broadcasters a comprehensive platform for creating high-quality, on-brand productions with ease, while StudioEdge is ideal for bringing in remote guests and managing them within a unified platform. These tools streamline workflows, enhance production quality, and integrate with existing technologies effortlessly.



For VFX studios and production houses: StudioEdge and StudioPro serve as valuable tools for VFX studios, enabling them to produce content with remote talent or guests while maintaining high video and audio standards. These platforms simplify complex production requirements, making it easy to control and monitor remote feeds seamlessly.

What are your key market areas? Do you look at India as a market?

We have a strong presence across multiple sectors. StudioEdge caters primarily to broadcast and production industries, providing organisations with the means to create content cost-effectively and integrate varied technologies into a cohesive, easy-to-use remote guest platform. StudioPro finds applications in corporate, educational, governmental, and other sectors, allowing users to produce professional-quality, branded content with ease.

India has emerged as a substantial market for us, particularly with strong interest from television broadcasting and production companies eager to enhance guest interviews, simplify platform unification and boost content quality. QuickLink’s solutions are well-positioned to meet these needs in India.

Can you share more about the recent collaboration with ITV Studios on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Our StudioEdge powered remote production elements for ITV Studios’ Saturday Night Takeaway, one of the UK’s popular shows. StudioEdge enabled seamless, high-quality remote guest appearances and feeds throughout the show, providing efficient management and integration. The success of this collaboration has led to further projects with ITV Studios, including future major television events worldwide.

How was IBC and NAB for you? What other events are you exploring?

IBC and NAB (New York and Las Vegas) were tremendously successful for us, with StudioPro and StudioEdge receiving outstanding feedback. StudioEdge was a highlight of IBC, winning TV Technology’s Best of Show Award for its efficiency improvements and solutions to industry challenges. Looking ahead to 2025, we plan to attend the shows above as well as MPTS and InfoComm, along with regional shows like Broadcast India Show and Broadcast Asia in partnership with resellers.

What are the major tech trends you see in the production ecosystem?

In the evolving production ecosystem, we identify AI as a game-changer, enhancing production efficiency and quality. StudioPro and StudioEdge leverage AI for optimised video and audio, while partnerships and integrations continue to be pivotal. We work with a broad array of ecosystem partners, including Audinate, Canon, Grass Valley, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and others, fostering a complete production ecosystem.

What are you most excited about in the media and entertainment industry?

We are particularly excited about the impact of AI and machine learning on efficiency, and QuickLink is committed to embedding these advancements into its solutions.

Do you have new updates or launches planned?

StudioEdge remains in its initial launch phase, with exciting updates and new releases expected soon. We are continuously working on innovations to advance its offerings, promising further transformative solutions for its clients.