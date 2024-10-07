Bengaluru Starbusters claim victory at The Finals League

Esports team Bengaluru Starbusters – led by content creator Red Parasite aka Prajwal Kali – claimed victory at Skyesports’ The Finals League, a video game tournament where 10 teams representing different cities across the country competed for the league title and a share of the US$10,000 prize pool.

Bengaluru Starbusters was followed by Ahmedabad Meteors led by Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh, who finished second. The other two teams that reached the finale were Punjab Asteroids and Rajasthan Galactics.

The Finals League is an esports competition for the Unreal Engine 5 FPS title The Finals published by Sweden’s Embark Studios. The game features a Cash Out mode, where four teams of three players each drop into the battlefield to eliminate opponents and secure the most cash before the timer runs out.

Commenting on the team’s philosophy and the social elements of the game, Kali from the winning Bengaluru Starbusters said, “We had a great time in The Finals League. Even if we lost, it wouldn’t have mattered because we made amazing friends and created a great vibe together.”

Advising aspiring esports athletes, Kali said, “The Finals team is hosting many tournaments in India. If you’re looking to break into new games, jump into The Finals and start your esports journey here—it’s full of opportunities.”

This latest tournament began with a player auction, during which the city-based team owners and captains selected their squads. The 10 teams competed in a double round-robin group stage with the top 8 advancing to the playoffs in October. This was followed by the playoffs leading into the eliminators, to select the grand finalists.