Entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, Prashant Prakash to jointly own Bengaluru franchise of GEPL S2

Gaming company JetSynthesys announced the franchise team ownership for the second season of its Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). Industry professionals such as Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash will serve as joint team owners of the Bengaluru franchise. The finals for GEPL S2 are scheduled in January 2025.

GEPL is an esports tournament which features Indian simulation based cricket game Real Cricket. The first season of the tournament consisted of eight teams, and was held in December 2023.

GEPL CEO and league commissioner Rohit Potphode expressed, “We’re excited to welcome Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashant Prakash as our franchise team owners for this thrilling season. This year, the league promises to be bigger than ever, uniting players, franchise owners, fans, and sponsors to create immense value and deliver unforgettable experiences for everyone involved.”

Kamath remarked, “The gaming industry is incredibly exciting right now, especially with how fast things are moving in India. We’ve reached a point where we’re not just participating in global gaming—we’re creating esportable games for the world. Real Cricket is a prime example of that. Partnering with JetSynthesys CEO and founder Rajan Navani for GEPL is a good opportunity to help foster and inspire young talent in this dynamic space. I’m keen to see what we can achieve together and to play a role in shaping the future of esports in India.”

Nagori added, “I’m truly passionate about the video gaming industry and excited about the vision JetSynthesys has for taking cricket to the world as India’s premier esport. This is my way of giving back and supporting the next generation of gamers. I believe in their potential, and I’m here to help them shine in a space that’s evolving so quickly. Together, I believe we can turn gaming into the next big contributor to India’s GDP, and also a fulfilling career for many talented individuals.”

Prakash stated, “I’m thrilled to be part of GEPL and to contribute to the growth of esports in India. This partnership with JetSynthesys aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and my belief in the potential of cricket as a global esport. Together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem that empowers aspiring gamers and showcases their talent on an international stage.”

Navani shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashant Prakash to the GEPL family. Their involvement is a testament to the growing recognition of e-cricket as a mainstream sport. With an expanded team format and new league guidelines, we are set to elevate the competitive spirit and excitement to new heights globally.”