Amazon miniTV and MX Player merge into one streaming service

Amazon recently acquired certain assets of MX Player, including the free streaming OTT app MX Player app. With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two free AVOD (or ad-supported video on demand) services – MX Player and Amazon miniTV into one service – Amazon MX Player.

The OTT platform offers original shows, movies and international shows dubbed in local languages. The two platforms’ combined library of shows include Aashram, Dharavi Bank, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, Roohaniyat, Jamnapaar, Dehati Ladke, Hunter, Gutar Gu, Naam Namak Nishaan, Physicswallah, and Yeh Meri Family, along with a collection of Korean, Mandarin and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Amazon Advertising India head Girish Prabhu. “It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom.”

“Amazon and MX Player obsess over customer experience and are both believers in the future of free entertainment,” said Amazon MX Player head Karan Bedi. “Being part of Amazon will let us continue to delight millions of viewers across the country. We will offer high-quality entertainment and streaming experiences faster than we could have done independently, while continuing to keep the service free. This merger will mean great things for our viewers, advertisers and content partners, and will let us bring MX Player to even more people in India.”

Amazon announced that it will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows.