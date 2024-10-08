East India celebrates inauguration of the first state-of-the-art visual effects studio – Twilight Post

Ashish Kulkarni (right) with Abhishek Ghorui (left) at the new office floor.

Photo by: Twilight Post

A significant milestone for the region’s creative landscape was marked today with the grand inauguration of Twilight Post, East India’s first cutting-edge visual effects (VFX) studio, located in New Town, Kolkata. The event was highlighted by the presence of renowned industry veteran Ashish Kulkarni, who has been pivotal in shaping the Indian animation and VFX industries and notable industry journalist and producer Ritto Prabu.

FICCI AVGC-XR Forum chairman Kulkarni, a trailblazer in Indian animation, has played a pioneering role in the production of acclaimed animated films and series in India, earning national and international accolades. Joining him was Prabu, a board member of VEGAS (VFX, Animation and Gaming Society, Chennai) & TVAGA (Telangana VFX Animation and Gaming Association).

Twilight Post brings state-of-the-art VFX facility in Newtown Kolkata

The journey of Twilight Post began in 2022 when Abhishek Ghorui, a VFX veteran with an impressive portfolio at top studios like MPC, Prana Studios and Digital Domain, working in a number of Oscar winning movies, The Jungle Book, Life of Pi, returned to his roots in Bengal. Struggling to find an appropriate platform to leverage his extensive experience, Ghorui took a leap of faith, founding Twilight Post in a modest 200-square-foot garage in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

In those early days, few believed in Ghorui’s vision. However, a dedicated team of ten—Jayita Majumder, Dipanjan Mitra, Abhrajit Ganguly, Sayak Bose, Debabrata Das, Koustav Sarkar, Abhijit Das, Sankha Subhra Ghosh, Sandip Naskar, and Pinky Bhandari—rallied around him, delivering exceptional quality work that slowly built the studio’s reputation. Their collective efforts have transformed Twilight Post into a burgeoning enterprise with a robust portfolio.

Today, the studio operates from a sprawling 10,000-square-foot facility, a monumental leap from its humble beginnings, and a testament to the hard work and commitment of its team. This expansion not only strengthens Twilight Post’s position in the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) industry but also contributes significantly to the overall VFX landscape in Eastern India.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key figures of Bengal AVGCXR including president Subrata Roy, vice president Niloy Kanti Biswas, secretary Sayan Ghosh and treasurer Ramesh Kr Ruia who collectively emphasised the importance of this development for the region’s creative economy.

Twilight Post is committed to fostering local talent, offering opportunities to artists not just from Bengal but also from neighbouring states such as Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the North East. The VFX studio being built in the legacy land of Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Rwitwick Ghatak – Ghorui envisions a vibrant creative ecosystem that empowers artists and aims to bring an Oscar back to Bengal, solidifying the region’s status on the global VFX stage.

Twilight Post – a platform for Eastern India’s talented visual effect artists

Looking to the future, Twilight Post is dedicated to nurturing fresh talent, providing a gateway for newcomers to gain invaluable experience in a world-class studio environment. As the creative landscape in Bengal evolves, Twilight Post stands at the forefront, promising to elevate the region’s presence in the global VFX arena.