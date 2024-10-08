QuickLink to showcase its video production solutions at NAB Show New York

QuickLink is launching its new StudioPro Controller control panel at NAB Show New York. At the event, the company will be demonstrating StudioEdge, its one stop video conferencing solution.

Winning the “Best of Show at IBC Show 2024,” the company’s StudioPro multi camera production suite of products and the StudioPro Controller for productions of small-size, medium-size, and large-size, boast 134 customisable LCD buttons for scene switching, project configuration, macros, audio control, and more.

“The StudioPro Controller revolutionises video production switching by placing LCD screens underneath all 134 tactile push buttons on the device,” said QuickLink CEO Richard Rees. “These keys can display virtually anything users choose including text, images, animation, and video. Users can display motion graphics, video sources – even remote guests whose images appear beneath the button – making it easier to find and switch to the exact item needed without having to memorise placement.”

StudioPro Controller can natively control over 600 devices, including DMX lights, PTZ cameras, and many other studio elements, offering fingertip control of every aspect of a production. Its single unit can control a production program and four additional mix outputs with complete flexibility and endless possibilities for productions in conjunction with StudioPro.

“StudioPro Controller is built from the ground up with forward-thinking simplicity in mind aimed at eliminating the complexity and antiquation of legacy systems. For all of its incredibly powerful and advanced features, StudioPro Controller is easy for anyone to use, including absolute beginners to multi camera production while still providing creative power on par with far more expensive and complex systems,” Rees added.

Built into StudioPro, or offered as a standalone solution, StudioEdge is a simple, elegant, and easy to use solution for introducing high-quality remote guests from virtually anywhere. It incorporates every major video conferencing platform into production starting with 4K broadcast-quality QuickLink StudioCall and also including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype, and more.

To discover more at NAB Show New York 2024, one can visit the QuickLink team at booth 1145 from 9 to 10 October in New York.