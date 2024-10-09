TVAGA and SEPC lead Telangana delegation to MIPCOM 2024

The Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA), in collaboration with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), is set to showcase the immense potential of Telangana’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector at MIPCOM 2024, one of the world’s most prestigious media and entertainment markets.

Leading the delegation is Telangana government’s principal secretary for the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments Jayesh Ranjan. The delegation features 12 cutting-edge companies from Telangana, eager to explore new business opportunities, forge global partnerships, and attract investment.

Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana has rapidly emerged as a major hub for the animation, VFX, and content creation industries in India, backed by a robust ecosystem of skilled professionals, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and strong government support. The state is home to world-class animation studios and VFX companies, offering a wealth of creative and technical talent that is highly sought after globally. With a growing pool of skilled artists, developers, and technicians, Telangana has positioned itself as a key player in the global AVGC market. The government’s initiatives to foster innovation, provide training programs, and encourage foreign investment make Telangana an ideal destination for businesses seeking to collaborate and thrive in the ever-evolving world of media and entertainment.

The Telangana state booth in India Pavilion at MIPCOM 2024, organised by TVAGA, will highlight the diverse capabilities of 15 AVGC companies, putting the state’s creativity and technological expertise in the global spotlight. This initiative is expected to drive foreign investment, create employment opportunities, and further cement Telangana’s reputation as a global powerhouse in animation, VFX, and content production.

Ranjan, alongside the TVAGA delegation, will be promoting Telangana as a prime destination for content creation and technology development. Companies and stakeholders interested in learning more about Telangana’s AVGC potential are encouraged to visit the Telangana Pavilion at MIPCOM 2024, where they can meet Ranjan and explore how the state is fostering growth, driving innovation, and supporting international collaboration in the media and entertainment sectors.