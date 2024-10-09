India’s Start Animation and Africa’s Ladonik Animation sign MoU at Gwangju Ace Fair

Ladonik Animation Studio director Linda Manouan and Start Animation Studio CEO Rakesh Raj

India’s Start Animation Studio has signed an MOU with Africa’s Ladonik Animation Studio for a new project on 27 September at Gwangju Ace Fair 2024.

Ace Fair is a cultural content exhibition that took place from 26 to 29 September at the Kim Dae-jung Convention Center in Gwangju, South Korea.

The partnership aims to leverage Start Animation’s production capabilities and Ladonik Animation’s unique vision to deliver a unique animated project. The exact details about the project will be revealed in the coming months.

Based in the Hyderabad city of India, Start Animation deals in a wide range of services including conceptual design, 3D animation/CGI, matte painting, compositing and finishing.

Based in Africa’s Cote de Ivorie, Ladonik provides animation and VFX solutions for clients across multiple industries. The studio has various animated projects in development such as Yasuke, Lilal Coal and Atou and Hyssop and the Imaginareez among others.