Studio 100 International unveils its MIPCOM kids lineup

Dino Mates

German children’s and family entertainment media company Studio 100 International has revealed its line-up of animated and live action series.

The company’s MIPCOM slate kicks off with the 2D/CGI-animation mix comedy adventure series Dino Mates (26 x 11’) targeted at six to 10 year olds. The series is inspired by the theme park family attraction Madame Freudenreich Curiosités at Europa-Park, a German theme park, and the associated picture book series. Featuring the themes of friendship, courage, and teamwork, this comedic adventure series is produced by German based companies Mack Magic, Kika, Edel Kids, and Spain based B-Water Animation Studios.

The synopsis of Dino Mates reads: 10-year-old Sophie eagerly anticipates a summer of adventure with her daring Grandma Clara, while her brother Leo, 13, remains skeptical. Clara, a retired biologist, takes them on thrilling escapades to famous sites around her hometown with her sidecar motorcycle. Their summer takes a wild turn when they find dinosaur eggs in the legendary “Dragon Hole” cave. Clara recognizes the pulsing life within, leading to a mission to protect the eggs. Once hatched, these dinosaurs display incredible talents—rapid learning or speaking abilities. As Sophie and Leo bond with their new dino friends, they must protect them from those who would exploit them, turning each day into a game of hide-and-seek.

Below are Studio 100 International’s other series debuting at MIPCOM:

Waiko (10 x 25’)

Waiko

Waiko is a humorous sci-fi adventure series, set at a funfair where teenage alien Nova, robot Ion, and their human friends Bibi and Otto help extraterrestrials solve their problems and return home safely. The series is packed with adventure and imagination and celebrates curiosity, friendship, and bravery, encouraging viewers to embrace differences and be true to themselves.

Targeted at tweens, the series is produced by Belgian based Studio 100 NV and VRT Ketnet who will also broadcast the series.

BFF (26 x 11’)

BFF

Set in a world of anthropomorphic animals, this animated comedy series follows the adventures of three kids – Ben the clumsy bear, Frida the enthusiastic squirrel and Freddie the cool cat. Despite their social and family differences the trio love spending time with each other. The series depicts the challenges of everyday life and the importance of empathy and belonging.

Produced by Lithuania based Art Shot and Slovakia’s Artichoke, the 2D animated series is targeted at five to eight year-olds.

Momonsters (78 x 7’)

Momonsters

The Momonsters Haha, Hehe, Hihi, Hoho and Huhu want to be children’s best friends, but… where can they learn how? At the Momonsters Academy! Where every day a different little boy or girl will show them their favorite thing in the whole world: playing hide and seek, decorating muffins, playing soccer, dancing with a hula hoop, reading a comic book. The CGI with live action is produced by Spain’s Big Bang Box and has aired on Spanish television channel Clan RTVE.

Vegesaurs (60 x 5’)

Vegasaurs

The show returns with its third season introducing a variety of new characters and exciting adventures of young Tricarrotops Ginger and her Pea-Rex friends to the show. Vegesaur Valley is home to so many juicy and crunchy creatures and the new episodes will feature such characters as the mischievous Dragonfruitflyus, the Tomatodons that are roaming the valley, the gentle and gigantic Asparagusaurs, or the majestic Pumpkinsaurs.

The CGI series is produced by Australia’s Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), France TV and Studio 100 and has already been sold to more than 70 territories.

Studio 100 International will be present at MIPCOM, booth R7.K17.